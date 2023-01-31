MaidSafeCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $302.38 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $57.84 million and $302.38 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000551 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.80 or 0.00405113 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,515.89 or 0.28444010 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00590891 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech.

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

