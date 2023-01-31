M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Short Interest Update

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,300 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 778,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of M/I Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MHO stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.77. 489,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,570. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59. M/I Homes has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $59.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About M/I Homes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.