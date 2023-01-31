LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Short Interest Up 12.6% in January

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $94.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

