Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,960,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 19,820,000 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LYEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635,614 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter worth about $42,991,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 290.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,919 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 397.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 840,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

Shares of LYEL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.27. 977,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,970. Lyell Immunopharma has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $8.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -1.91.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 660.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.