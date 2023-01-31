LUKSO (LYXe) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $135.10 Million

LUKSO (LYXe) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. LUKSO has a market cap of $135.10 million and $1.39 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LUKSO has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for approximately $9.04 or 0.00039529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
LUKSO Profile
LUKSO was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io.
LUKSO Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.
