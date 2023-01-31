Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Trading 0.8% Higher

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.59. 2,171,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 1,290,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

Luckin Coffee Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of -0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 11.37%.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail services of freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks in the People's Republic of China. It also offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

