LSV Asset Management Sells 64,900 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.31% of Greif worth $93,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the second quarter worth approximately $12,105,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,440,000 after acquiring an additional 80,186 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,704,000 after acquiring an additional 72,756 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greif by 16.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Price Performance

Greif stock opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.62. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $74.22. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.14). Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GEF. Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $319,666.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,545,865.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,050 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $319,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,602 shares in the company, valued at $7,545,865.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,380.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,029,362.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,292 shares of company stock worth $491,967 and sold 23,918 shares worth $1,717,544. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.