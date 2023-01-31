LSV Asset Management Sells 42,832 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,794,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,832 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $82,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.1 %

OHI opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 154.02%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.