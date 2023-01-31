LSV Asset Management Sells 14,600 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.98% of Owens Corning worth $145,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in Owens Corning by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Owens Corning by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC opened at $91.59 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OC. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

