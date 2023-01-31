LSV Asset Management Sells 14,100 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,426,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $153,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.7% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 19,173 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 48,543 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 267.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,671 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $972,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $112.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

