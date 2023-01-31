LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,773,484 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 27,626 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.40% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $90,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $85,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

NYSE:LPX opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $78.09.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.81 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 77.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

