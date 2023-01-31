LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,739,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,123 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $138,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 63.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.87.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $107.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $144.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

