LSV Asset Management Has $108.88 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,286 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.76% of Voya Financial worth $108,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 284.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

NYSE VOYA opened at $68.79 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.91 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

