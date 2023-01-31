LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,660,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.66% of Marathon Oil worth $105,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,601 shares of company stock worth $13,493,768 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.91%.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.