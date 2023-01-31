LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,742,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.15% of KeyCorp worth $172,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. DA Davidson started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

