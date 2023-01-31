LSV Asset Management Boosts Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,297,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $97,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 2.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on R. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

Shares of NYSE R opened at $92.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.00. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $97.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

