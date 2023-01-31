LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,506,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202,419 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial comprises about 2.1% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $329,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in LPL Financial by 1,144.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter worth $417,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 473.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter worth $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPLA. UBS Group cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on LPL Financial from $287.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $232.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.65 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

