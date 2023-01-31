Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) Short Interest Down 12.9% in January

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 798,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Loyalty Ventures during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,300,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Loyalty Ventures by 349.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 761,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 592,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Loyalty Ventures by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 110,624 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Loyalty Ventures by 398.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 433,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 346,209 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Loyalty Ventures by 1,166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 306,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 282,173 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Loyalty Ventures stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,262. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. Loyalty Ventures has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.86.

Loyalty Ventures ( NASDAQ:LYLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $162.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.40 million. Loyalty Ventures had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Loyalty Ventures will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

