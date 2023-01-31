Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.07.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $460.82. The company had a trading volume of 228,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,598. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.