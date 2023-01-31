Loudon Investment Management LLC Buys 384 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VTI stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.78. 1,208,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,571. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.