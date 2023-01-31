Loop Capital Cuts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $390.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $405.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.36.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $390.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $621.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $366.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.32.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 32.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,437,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

