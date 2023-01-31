Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 724 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AerCap by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in AerCap by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in AerCap by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AerCap by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

AerCap Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average is $52.26. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $68.57.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.