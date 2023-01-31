Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 7,203 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,203 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $41.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.73.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

