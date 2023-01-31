Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 2,248 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 69,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 214,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,438.8% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 116,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 205.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 273,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 184,398 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of EWY stock opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.71.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.