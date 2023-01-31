Lmcg Investments LLC Raises Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,213 shares of company stock worth $14,071,258. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $736.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $779.00. The company has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $732.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $693.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.