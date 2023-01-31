Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 92,268 Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

VRP stock opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

