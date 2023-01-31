Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 92,268 Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
VRP stock opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)
- Kanzhun Stock Outlook Promising With China’s Reopening
- Whirlpool Corporation: High-Yield Value Spins Back Into Style
- Lucid Group’s Buyout Rumors Continue
- Is Zimmer Biomet a Buy Ahead of Earnings?
- Tesla’s Recovery Gains Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.