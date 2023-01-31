Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 464 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $221.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.95. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $256.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

