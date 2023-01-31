Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 1,597 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,379,000 after purchasing an additional 808,692 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,416,000 after purchasing an additional 506,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,145,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average is $69.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $54.86 and a 52 week high of $102.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

