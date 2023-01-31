Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New Investment in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,919 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of RingCentral as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in RingCentral by 90.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,176 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 207.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,400 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 948,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,265,000 after buying an additional 132,899 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,162,000 after buying an additional 465,666 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.92.

RingCentral Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $179.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.88.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $509.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $83,365.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,203.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,454 in the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

