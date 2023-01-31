Lmcg Investments LLC Lowers Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Progressive by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $135.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.00. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

