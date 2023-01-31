Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $4.17 Million in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,000. Lmcg Investments LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $50.57.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.