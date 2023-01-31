Lmcg Investments LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08.

