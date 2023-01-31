Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 74,233 Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 74,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. Lmcg Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 41,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 100.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMT stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

