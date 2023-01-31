LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Short Interest Update

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 4,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 734,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in LKQ by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 436,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,324,000 after acquiring an additional 81,129 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in LKQ by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 125,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,461. LKQ has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $58.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average is $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

