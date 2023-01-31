Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $706.76

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $706.76 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 775,658,450 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 775,598,543.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00431446 USD and is up 11.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $502.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
