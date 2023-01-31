Liquity (LQTY) Market Cap Achieves $63.08 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, Liquity has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $63.08 million and $335,355.60 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00003010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00398998 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,476.73 or 0.28006731 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.48 or 0.00585844 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,587,784 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.