LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Update

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 44,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LifeVantage by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LifeVantage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LifeVantage in the first quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LifeVantage in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Price Performance

NASDAQ:LFVN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,554. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 million, a P/E ratio of 99.50 and a beta of 1.10.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $51.77 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

