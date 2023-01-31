Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICYGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.19. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 158.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 37.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Li-Cycle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

