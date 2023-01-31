LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.67. 3,076,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,294,417. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $84.82 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average is $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.