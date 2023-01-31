Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Short Interest Update

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 4,790,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 639,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Latch Stock Up 2.7 %

LTCH stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 79,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,064. Latch has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $6.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99.

Get Latch alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTCH. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Latch by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Latch by 3,446.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Latch by 201.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 339,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 226,644 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the first quarter worth about $25,620,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Latch by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 164,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.