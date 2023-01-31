Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Up to $13.17

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.17, but opened at $14.18. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 35,655 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,149 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,826,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $14,047,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $7,930,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 483,836 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

