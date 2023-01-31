Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Up to $13.17

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURAGet Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.17, but opened at $14.18. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 35,655 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,149 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,826,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $14,047,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $7,930,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 483,836 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

