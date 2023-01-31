Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q1 guidance at $0.18-$0.22 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $286.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.00 million. On average, analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $62.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.76%.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,962,919.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,111.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,962,919.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,111.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,166,061.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 975,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,297,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,749 shares of company stock worth $3,346,757. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 122.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $602,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 54.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

