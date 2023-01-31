Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Update

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 143,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Koss Stock Performance
NASDAQ KOSS traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 39,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,691. Koss has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $12.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of -0.53.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 62.04%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koss in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.
