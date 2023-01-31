KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 309.42, a quick ratio of 309.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.79.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KREF shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,945,000 after purchasing an additional 204,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,930,000 after purchasing an additional 280,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,067,000 after purchasing an additional 387,366 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,285,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203,500 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

