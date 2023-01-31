Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$21.50

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.25 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.18.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$18.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$14.62 and a 12-month high of C$22.39.

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend

About Killam Apartment REIT

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

(Get Rating)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.