Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,900 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the December 31st total of 839,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair downgraded Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Kforce in the second quarter valued at $683,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 5,905.3% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,612 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kforce by 26.1% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kforce by 5.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.90. 122,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,732. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.97. Kforce has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $78.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $437.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

