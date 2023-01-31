KeyCorp Boosts AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target to $141.00

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2023

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPFGet Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APPF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.50.

AppFolio Stock Up 7.0 %

AppFolio stock opened at $113.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.80 and its 200 day moving average is $108.32. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $127.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AppFolio by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AppFolio by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.