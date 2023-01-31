KeyCorp Boosts AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target to $141.00

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APPF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Stock Up 7.0 %

AppFolio stock opened at $113.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.80 and its 200 day moving average is $108.32. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $127.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AppFolio Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AppFolio by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AppFolio by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.