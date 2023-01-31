Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €660.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €660.00 ($717.39) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($728.26) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €620.00 ($673.91) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €625.00 ($679.35) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €613.00 ($666.30) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €610.00 ($663.04) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Kering Stock Up 1.5 %

EPA KER opened at €566.00 ($615.22) on Friday. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($251.47) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($453.70). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €523.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €512.85.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

