Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.51

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 2590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Keppel Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.

About Keppel

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

