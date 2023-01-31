Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) to Reduce

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $191.25.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

HPGLY opened at $109.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.60. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $237.87.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

